XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 15,528 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 135.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,283,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Price Performance
Shares of KD stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
