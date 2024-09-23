TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.51.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $27.22 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

