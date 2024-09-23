XTX Topco Ltd Takes $670,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WGO opened at $59.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

