XTX Topco Ltd Has $707,000 Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,695 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $80,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

BVN stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

