5,093 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

HLI stock opened at $160.30 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $160.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.59.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,656.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,818,759 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

