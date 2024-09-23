Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.