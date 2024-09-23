XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 39 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.31.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.3 %

MELI stock opened at $2,103.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,157.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,899.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,692.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.