Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 7,112 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $80,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $632,755.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,891,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

