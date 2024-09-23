Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $397,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

HCA stock opened at $404.66 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $405.70. The company has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

