Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,976 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $18,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.14.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $273.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $370,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,698 shares of company stock worth $18,497,434. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

