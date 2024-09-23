Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $351,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $37.20 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.03 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,383,238 shares of company stock valued at $190,231,672. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.