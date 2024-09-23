Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 9,837 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

