Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Saga Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years. Saga Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 208.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.3%.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Saga Communications stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Saga Communications will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

