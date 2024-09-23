Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Bank First has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of BFC opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.31. Bank First has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank First will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

