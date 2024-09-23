Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $14.66 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

