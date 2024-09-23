Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $17.01 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.11.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,593 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

