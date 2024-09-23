Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 804,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,884 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $69,864.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,261.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $69,864.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,261.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $300,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,345 shares of company stock worth $3,462,918. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $700.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.37. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $23.66.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

