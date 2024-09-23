W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.4 %

WPC opened at $62.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.