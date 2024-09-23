Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $15.92 Million Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,799 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 69.21% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PSFM opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

