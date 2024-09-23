Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $558.04 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $547.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

