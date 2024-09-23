Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total transaction of $89,382.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total value of $89,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,624 shares of company stock valued at $77,580,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $131.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

