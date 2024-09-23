Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 13,388 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,316,000 after acquiring an additional 274,493 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CubeSmart by 26.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,465,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,692,000 after purchasing an additional 615,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,491,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.3 %

CUBE stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.82.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

