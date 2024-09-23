Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $91,504,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NYSE FBIN opened at $86.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

