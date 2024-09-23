Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 776,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,433,000 after buying an additional 35,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $175,667,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

