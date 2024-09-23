LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,175,000 after acquiring an additional 170,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 909,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.