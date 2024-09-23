Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,324 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after acquiring an additional 123,654 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,845,000 after purchasing an additional 125,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after buying an additional 532,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $103.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

