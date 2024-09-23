Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,902 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.25% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 934,271 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,564,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 324.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after buying an additional 590,176 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,007,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 572,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $12,824,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $38.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 258.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

