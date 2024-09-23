Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $511,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,917,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,616.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATR opened at $155.91 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

