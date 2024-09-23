Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after buying an additional 168,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $58,641,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,922.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $39.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.41. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

