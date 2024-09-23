Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 375.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $139.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

