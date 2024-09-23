JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $117,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %
JPM opened at $211.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.
Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.