Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,420 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.29.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

