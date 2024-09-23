General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $580,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.36.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

GE stock opened at $187.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.57. The company has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

