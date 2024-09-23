Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,101 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 3.50% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $24,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at $350,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,986,004.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $931,500 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETD stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $809.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

