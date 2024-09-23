Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,393,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 70,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NUS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $350.65 million, a PE ratio of -117.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

