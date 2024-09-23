Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 58,597 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,597 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 2.45% of USANA Health Sciences worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 976,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after buying an additional 191,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on USNA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 3.9 %

USNA stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

