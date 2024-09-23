Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 455,357 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455,357 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,097.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,524,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,094 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $221,573,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18,200.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,432 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,536 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 68,262.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after buying an additional 1,238,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $115.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

