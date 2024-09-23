Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $26.58 Million Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 58.27% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF worth $26,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 127,814 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSFD opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

