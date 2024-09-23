Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $29.74 Million Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 270,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 4.92% of Standard Motor Products worth $29,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth about $205,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SMP opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $743.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $389.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 83.45%.

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.