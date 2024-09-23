Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,192 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $28,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 355,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 18.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $143,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRY opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $655.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.78 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

