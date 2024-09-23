Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $223.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.15.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

