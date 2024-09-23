Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $48,783,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,342,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 601.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 277,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 238,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $152.99 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $159.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

