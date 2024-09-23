iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Certified Advisory Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $572.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $494.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.67 and its 200 day moving average is $537.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $576.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

