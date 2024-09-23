NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.46.
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.88.
In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
