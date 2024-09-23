NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

