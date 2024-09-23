Certified Advisory Corp Has $24.70 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,929,000 after acquiring an additional 206,608 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $482.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.63. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

