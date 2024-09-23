Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys 369 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $154.75 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.48 and a 200-day moving average of $154.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

