Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Integrated BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Integrated BioPharma stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Integrated BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

