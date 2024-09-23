Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Integrated BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter.
Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of Integrated BioPharma stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Integrated BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Integrated BioPharma
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integrated BioPharma
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Onsemi Could Be Set Up For a Solid Rebound: Here’s Why
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.