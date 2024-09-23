Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $486.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

