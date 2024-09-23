Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11,259.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

