Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

